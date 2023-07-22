DAVENPORT & Co LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,202 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Trex were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Trex by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,369,547 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $285,463,000 after acquiring an additional 34,596 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Trex by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,637,869 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $237,662,000 after acquiring an additional 169,291 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Trex by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,512,925 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $148,702,000 after buying an additional 67,219 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trex by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,385,680 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $221,186,000 after buying an additional 220,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Trex by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,917,703 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $123,506,000 after buying an additional 34,010 shares during the last quarter. 94.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trex alerts:

Trex Price Performance

Shares of TREX opened at $66.79 on Friday. Trex Company, Inc. has a one year low of $38.68 and a one year high of $71.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.05, a PEG ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.58 and a 200 day moving average of $54.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Trex had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 30.02%. The firm had revenue of $239.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Trex from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Trex from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Trex from $57.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Trex from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Trex from $48.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trex presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.07.

Trex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TREX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.