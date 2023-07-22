DAVENPORT & Co LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC reduced its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 439 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the first quarter worth about $619,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 75.5% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 21,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after acquiring an additional 9,075 shares during the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 2.1% in the first quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 6,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new position in Airbnb in the first quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Finally, Geneva Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth about $267,000. 41.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Airbnb from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $131.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Airbnb from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Airbnb from $124.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.19.

Airbnb Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $148.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $95.13 billion, a PE ratio of 49.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.91 and a 52-week high of $149.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $123.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.95.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 37.51% and a net margin of 23.30%. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total transaction of $37,040,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,066,769 shares in the company, valued at $430,386,163.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total value of $396,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 184,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,517,744. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total value of $37,040,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,066,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,386,163.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,427,045 shares of company stock valued at $300,387,637 in the last ninety days. 30.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Airbnb

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.