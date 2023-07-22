DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 115 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC cut its stake in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,468 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Amdocs by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 96,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,820,000 after buying an additional 17,606 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Amdocs by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Amdocs by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 38,871 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,533,000 after acquiring an additional 13,603 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Amdocs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,363,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Amdocs by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 525,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,747,000 after acquiring an additional 17,038 shares during the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DOX opened at $94.37 on Friday. Amdocs Limited has a 12-month low of $78.02 and a 12-month high of $99.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $95.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 16.92%. Equities research analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.64%.

Several research firms have commented on DOX. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amdocs in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays raised Amdocs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, 888 restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.00.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

