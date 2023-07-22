DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 2,500 Shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 30.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $58,940,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,242,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 5,289.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 386,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,953,000 after acquiring an additional 379,646 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $7,541,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $14,861,000.

Get Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VUSB stock opened at $49.16 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.12.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a $0.1849 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.