DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 421 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,195 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 421 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,622 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 5,532 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Madison Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 15,260 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,790 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,746 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of OXY stock opened at $60.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $54.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.92. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $55.51 and a 1-year high of $77.13.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.21). Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 45.10% and a net margin of 27.06%. The business had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OXY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Stephens reduced their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $85.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 802,236 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.62 per share, for a total transaction of $46,224,838.32. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 212,509,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,244,789,035.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 6,469,323 shares of company stock valued at $376,269,362 in the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

