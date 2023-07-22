DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 4,500 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC cut its stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) by 32.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,482,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $607,163,000 after purchasing an additional 233,844 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,152,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207,065 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,753,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,997,000 after purchasing an additional 52,336 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,337,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,708,000 after purchasing an additional 146,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,113,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,012,000 after purchasing an additional 325,783 shares in the last quarter. 63.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

Jefferies Financial Group Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE JEF opened at $36.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.34 and a 12 month high of $40.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.30 and a 200-day moving average of $33.91.

Jefferies Financial Group Announces Dividend

Jefferies Financial Group ( NYSE:JEF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 6.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 61.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on JEF shares. Morgan Stanley raised Jefferies Financial Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Jefferies Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jefferies Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

Jefferies Financial Group Profile

(Free Report)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.