DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 811 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 14.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 811 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VGIT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,644,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,201,422,000 after purchasing an additional 7,013,814 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $647,165,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,934,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,265,000 after purchasing an additional 200,042 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 6,326,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,344,000 after purchasing an additional 241,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,675,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,893,000 after purchasing an additional 465,102 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

VGIT opened at $58.70 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1-year low of $57.08 and a 1-year high of $62.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.66.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a $0.1284 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.