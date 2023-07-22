DAVENPORT & Co LLC Takes $241,000 Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,440,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,647,156,000 after buying an additional 493,848 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,409,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,473,416,000 after purchasing an additional 95,728 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,483,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,072,920,000 after purchasing an additional 121,894 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 105.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,091,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $899,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,030 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,851,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $798,388,000 after purchasing an additional 38,573 shares during the period. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $518.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Roper Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $490.00 to $525.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $530.00 to $575.00 in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $483.00 to $503.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $506.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.19, for a total transaction of $137,157.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,827 shares in the company, valued at $17,294,126.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.19, for a total value of $137,157.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,294,126.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.15, for a total transaction of $112,537.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,657,235.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ROP opened at $499.38 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $464.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $446.44. The company has a market cap of $53.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.80. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $356.21 and a fifty-two week high of $502.00.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.13. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 50.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a $0.6825 dividend. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.38%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

See Also

