DAVENPORT & Co LLC Takes $254,000 Position in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Modine Manufacturing by 8.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 122,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Modine Manufacturing during the first quarter worth $431,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 10.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,294 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 128.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,893 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 12,864 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,066,537 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,639,000 after acquiring an additional 144,771 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Modine Manufacturing alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 15,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total value of $459,633.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 299,604 shares in the company, valued at $9,027,068.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Modine Manufacturing news, Director Larry Oscar Moore sold 17,742 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.58, for a total transaction of $560,292.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,471.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 15,255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total value of $459,633.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 299,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,027,068.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Modine Manufacturing Price Performance

A number of research firms recently commented on MOD. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. CJS Securities began coverage on Modine Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on Modine Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.33.

Modine Manufacturing stock opened at $36.63 on Friday. Modine Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $12.01 and a 52 week high of $38.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.26.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.19. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The business had revenue of $618.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.70 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Modine Manufacturing will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air handler units; fan walls; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensers and condensing units.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Modine Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modine Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.