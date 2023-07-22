DAVENPORT & Co LLC Takes $257,000 Position in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 6,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PRAA. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PRA Group by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PRA Group in the 1st quarter worth about $284,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new position in PRA Group in the 1st quarter worth about $220,000. Acrisure Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PRA Group in the 4th quarter worth about $562,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in PRA Group by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,130,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,179,000 after purchasing an additional 23,916 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PRA Group news, Director Brett Lee Paschke acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.91 per share, with a total value of $141,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,647.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Marjorie Mary Connelly acquired 7,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.20 per share, with a total value of $149,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $596,142.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Brett Lee Paschke acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.91 per share, with a total value of $141,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,647.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 54,925 shares of company stock valued at $1,044,210. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PRA Group Trading Down 0.9 %

PRAA has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised PRA Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of PRA Group from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of PRA Group from $42.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of PRA Group from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of PRA Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

NASDAQ:PRAA opened at $23.37 on Friday. PRA Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.74 and a 1 year high of $43.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $915.40 million, a PE ratio of 51.93 and a beta of 1.22.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The business services provider reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($1.95). PRA Group had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 1.50%. The firm had revenue of $155.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that PRA Group, Inc. will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PRA Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Europe, and Australia. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

Read More

