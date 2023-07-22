DAVENPORT & Co LLC Takes $266,000 Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in Eastman Chemical by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,096,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $333,632,000 after buying an additional 476,347 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Eastman Chemical by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,111,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $171,994,000 after buying an additional 205,470 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Eastman Chemical by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,588,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $129,373,000 after buying an additional 47,477 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,575,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in Eastman Chemical by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,095,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $89,192,000 after buying an additional 140,642 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EMN opened at $87.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $69.91 and a twelve month high of $102.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.71 and its 200 day moving average is $83.90.

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.41. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 6.73%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.23%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EMN. Barclays boosted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $106.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Citigroup began coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $109.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.47.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

