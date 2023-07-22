DAVENPORT & Co LLC Takes $266,000 Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,389 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in STERIS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in STERIS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in STERIS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in STERIS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of STERIS by 309.1% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 180 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 93.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of STE opened at $232.09 on Friday. STERIS plc has a 52-week low of $159.21 and a 52-week high of $233.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $213.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.71. The stock has a market cap of $22.90 billion, a PE ratio of 216.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.87.

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.15. STERIS had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. Research analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. STERIS’s payout ratio is 175.70%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on STE shares. TheStreet raised shares of STERIS from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of STERIS from $197.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of STERIS from $210.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of STERIS from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $228.00.

In other news, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 2,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.28, for a total transaction of $439,207.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,746,793.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

