DAVENPORT & Co LLC Takes $273,000 Position in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 76.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 3,144.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. 66.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Madison Square Garden Sports Stock Performance

Madison Square Garden Sports stock opened at $192.48 on Friday. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 1 year low of $136.61 and a 1 year high of $209.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.87. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.61 and a beta of 0.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

Madison Square Garden Sports ( NYSE:MSGS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.32 by ($0.14). Madison Square Garden Sports had a negative return on equity of 32.50% and a net margin of 9.00%. The business had revenue of $382.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. Madison Square Garden Sports’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO David G. Hopkinson sold 414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.42, for a total transaction of $79,661.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,370.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 21.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Madison Square Garden Sports Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include two development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

