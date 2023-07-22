DAVENPORT & Co LLC Takes $288,000 Position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 215.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 11,182 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 95,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,846,000 after acquiring an additional 33,544 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 63,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,546,000 after acquiring an additional 10,403 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $891,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 25,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 8,855 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of CALF stock opened at $42.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.57.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Dividend Announcement

About Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd were paid a $0.1233 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd.

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

