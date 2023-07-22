DAVENPORT & Co LLC Takes Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,733,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 3,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 10,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Price Performance

IJK stock opened at $77.49 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $62.01 and a 1-year high of $78.25. The company has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.92.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

