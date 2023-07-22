Davis Select Financial ETF (BATS:DFNL) Position Reduced by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC decreased its position in shares of Davis Select Financial ETF (BATS:DFNL – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,140 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Davis Select Financial ETF were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Davis Select Financial ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 115,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,128,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Davis Select Financial ETF by 370.2% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 113,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after buying an additional 89,470 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Davis Select Financial ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 789,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,383,000 after buying an additional 67,819 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Davis Select Financial ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $274,000. Finally, Atlas Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Davis Select Financial ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,098,000.

BATS DFNL opened at $28.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $172.78 million, a PE ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.19.

The Davis Select Financial ETF (DFNL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Financials index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of global financial sector stocks. The fund seeks long-term growth of capital. DFNL was launched on Jan 11, 2017 and is managed by Davis.

