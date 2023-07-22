Defense Metals (CVE:DEFN) Trading 4.3% Higher

Defense Metals Corp. (CVE:DEFN – Get Free Report) rose 4.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.24. Approximately 120,514 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 228,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

Defense Metals Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$61.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.23 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.27.

About Defense Metals

Defense Metals Corp., engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It has an option to acquire 100% interest in the Wicheeda project consisting of six mining claims covering an area of 4,244 hectares located in British Columbia. The company was formerly known as First Legacy Mining Corp.

