Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 500,327 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,886 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $17,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the first quarter worth about $281,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 294.4% in the first quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 16,649 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 12,428 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 28.9% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 106,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after acquiring an additional 23,976 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 7.9% in the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 312.2% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,259 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 3,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.43, for a total value of $162,240.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,330,129.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $277,229.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,782 shares in the company, valued at $3,977,155.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 3,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.43, for a total transaction of $162,240.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,330,129.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Stock Down 0.3 %

DAL stock opened at $48.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.20 and a 12 month high of $49.81.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $15.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.44 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DAL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.88.

About Delta Air Lines

(Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

