Diageo (NYSE:DEO) Lowered to “Underweight” at Morgan Stanley

Diageo (NYSE:DEO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.

DEO has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($58.84) to GBX 4,000 ($52.30) in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,890 ($63.94) to GBX 4,720 ($61.72) in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,200 ($54.92) to GBX 3,850 ($50.34) in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3,908.89.

DEO stock opened at $177.72 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $172.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $100.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.67. Diageo has a 1 year low of $160.09 and a 1 year high of $194.04.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in Diageo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Diageo by 681.8% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

