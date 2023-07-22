DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lowered its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 12.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,235 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 1,009 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKS. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,056 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $2,306,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,257 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $4,161,000 after buying an additional 5,111 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 36,694 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,737 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 5,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,047 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DKS opened at $131.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $132.70 and a 200-day moving average of $134.67. The firm has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.42. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.36 and a twelve month high of $152.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 45.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.85 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.19%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DKS shares. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $144.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $146.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.43.

In related news, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 16,321 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total transaction of $2,224,225.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,220,795.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 16,321 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total transaction of $2,224,225.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,220,795.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark J. Barrenechea sold 9,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total transaction of $1,122,360.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,888.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,139 shares of company stock valued at $3,583,419 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

