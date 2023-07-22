Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS) Shares Gap Up to $8.81

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.81, but opened at $9.30. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares shares last traded at $9.41, with a volume of 17,558,594 shares.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Trading Down 2.7 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.44.

Get Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares alerts:

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $991,000. Index Fund Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,073,000. IMC Chicago LLC raised its stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 134,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 39,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $296,000.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x shares seek daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (Semiconductor Index). The Semiconductor Index measures the performance of the semiconductor subsector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.