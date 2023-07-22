Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) CFO Sells $90,468.00 in Stock

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $90,468.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 621,329 shares in the company, valued at $17,397,212. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Timothy Regan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 3rd, Timothy Regan sold 4,308 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total value of $114,765.12.

On Monday, June 26th, Timothy Regan sold 2,585 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total value of $67,287.55.

On Wednesday, June 14th, Timothy Regan sold 2,369 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $59,225.00.

On Thursday, May 25th, Timothy Regan sold 2,585 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total transaction of $57,128.50.

On Tuesday, April 25th, Timothy Regan sold 1,939 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total transaction of $41,494.60.

Dropbox Stock Performance

Shares of Dropbox stock opened at $26.99 on Friday. Dropbox, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.71 and a 52-week high of $28.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Dropbox ( NASDAQ:DBX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.08. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 68.16% and a net margin of 22.86%. The firm had revenue of $611.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.40 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DBX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Dropbox from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Dropbox from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Dropbox from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dropbox has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dropbox

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DBX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dropbox by 19.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Dropbox in the first quarter worth approximately $217,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dropbox in the first quarter worth approximately $447,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Dropbox by 233.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 102,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after buying an additional 71,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Dropbox by 47.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 21,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. 64.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

Further Reading

