Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Shares Bought by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 153,524 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,330 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $6,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 62.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 42.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 61.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 3,039 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the first quarter valued at approximately $582,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Dynatrace by 39.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Dynatrace in a research report on Monday, June 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Dynatrace from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. BTIG Research upgraded Dynatrace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Dynatrace from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.71.

Dynatrace Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE DT opened at $52.32 on Friday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.54 and a 52-week high of $55.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.68. The firm has a market cap of $15.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.41, a P/E/G ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.07.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.11. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $314.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.51 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dynatrace

In other Dynatrace news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 1,500 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total value of $77,745.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 94,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,881,349.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total value of $77,745.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 94,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,881,349.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 30,755 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total value of $1,591,571.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,014,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,523,714.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,207,407 shares of company stock valued at $943,913,963. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dynatrace Profile

(Free Report)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.