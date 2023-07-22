Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Stock Holdings Lowered by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 47,835 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $7,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,428,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Eagle Materials by 180.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 470,479 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,390,000 after buying an additional 302,625 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Eagle Materials by 98.6% in the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 244,272 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,452,000 after buying an additional 121,277 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,690,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Eagle Materials by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,841,414 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $411,723,000 after buying an additional 110,695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Eric Cribbs sold 4,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.01, for a total value of $783,632.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,698,573.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael Haack sold 28,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.34, for a total value of $4,634,480.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 109,229 shares in the company, valued at $18,059,922.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Eric Cribbs sold 4,749 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.01, for a total value of $783,632.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,698,573.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,939 shares of company stock worth $7,804,980 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Eagle Materials Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EXP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eagle Materials in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $195.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $155.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $155.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.80.

EXP stock opened at $191.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Eagle Materials Inc. has a one year low of $101.98 and a one year high of $194.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $173.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.94.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The construction company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.44. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 40.09%. The company had revenue of $470.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 13.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 8.03%.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.