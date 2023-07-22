Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Hits New 1-Year High at $194.05

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $194.05 and last traded at $192.26, with a volume of 11896 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $192.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EXP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Materials in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $195.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $140.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $155.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.80.

Eagle Materials Trading Down 0.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.94. The company has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 1.32.

Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The construction company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $470.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.11 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 40.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 13.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.03%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Eric Cribbs sold 4,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.01, for a total value of $783,632.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,354 shares in the company, valued at $2,698,573.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Matt Newby sold 4,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.59, for a total value of $707,341.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,634,827.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric Cribbs sold 4,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.01, for a total transaction of $783,632.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,354 shares in the company, valued at $2,698,573.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 46,939 shares of company stock worth $7,804,980. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Eagle Materials

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 1.6% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,592 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 1,987 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 2.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,559 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 2.2% during the first quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,183 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 18.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 458 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 92.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

Further Reading

