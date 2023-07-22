eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Short Interest Up 8.8% in June

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,390,000 shares, a growth of 8.8% from the June 15th total of 15,060,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,690,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EBAY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on eBay from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of eBay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on eBay from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, eBay has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.23.

eBay Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $48.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.26. The stock has a market cap of $25.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.34. eBay has a twelve month low of $35.92 and a twelve month high of $52.23.

eBay Dividend Announcement

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The e-commerce company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87. eBay had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 35.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that eBay will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. eBay’s payout ratio is presently 83.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 5,500 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total transaction of $245,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,009,345.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total transaction of $245,685.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,009,345.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $100,549.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,365.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On eBay

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in shares of eBay by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 16,956 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 2,295 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of eBay by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 596,245 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $24,726,000 after purchasing an additional 293,769 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,185 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the 1st quarter worth approximately $827,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of eBay by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 39,683 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after buying an additional 6,338 shares during the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

