Echo45 Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Echo45 Advisors LLC cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 10.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,929 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 777 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 0.6% of Echo45 Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Echo45 Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $281,000. 35.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $120.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.34 and a 12 month high of $129.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $122.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.23.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total transaction of $68,483.87. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,788,486.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $1,423,908.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,421,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,385,455.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total transaction of $68,483.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,937 shares in the company, valued at $2,788,486.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 841,688 shares of company stock worth $29,376,932. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GOOGL. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. 51job reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.21.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

