Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $12.12

Shares of Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.12 and last traded at $11.99, with a volume of 22480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.00.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Ecovyst from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Ecovyst ( NYSE:ECVT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. Ecovyst had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $160.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.54 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Ecovyst Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ecovyst news, major shareholder Ltd Ineos sold 14,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total transaction of $152,320,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,731,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,757,468.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ecovyst by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,388,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460,053 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ecovyst by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,380,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,549,000 after acquiring an additional 531,919 shares during the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ecovyst by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 5,799,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,042,000 after acquiring an additional 335,297 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ecovyst by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,143,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,835,000 after acquiring an additional 283,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ecovyst by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,424,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

Ecovyst Inc offers specialty catalysts and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ecoservices and Catalyst Technologies. The Ecoservices segment provides sulfuric acid recycling services and end-to-end logistics for production of alkylate for refineries; and virgin sulfuric acid for mining, water treatment, and industrial applications.

