Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 16.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,847 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 567 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 96.1% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 353 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 708.0% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 179.6% during the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EW opened at $92.56 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $67.13 and a 12 month high of $107.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.85 and a 200-day moving average of $83.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The company has a market cap of $56.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.03.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 27.07%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.62, for a total value of $499,373.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 56,225 shares in the company, valued at $4,982,659.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,635 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.62, for a total value of $499,373.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 56,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,982,659.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total transaction of $325,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,671,408.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 228,316 shares of company stock valued at $20,215,378 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group assumed coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.05.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

