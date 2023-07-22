Employees Retirement System of Texas Has $80.27 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 517,862 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,360 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 1.2% of Employees Retirement System of Texas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $80,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 16.5% during the first quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 13,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 4,679 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 14,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 16,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 1.1 %

JNJ opened at $170.19 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $160.37 and a 200 day moving average of $161.50. The company has a market cap of $442.28 billion, a PE ratio of 35.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.55. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $150.11 and a 12 month high of $181.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.63 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 36.13%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,994,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,549,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.40.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

