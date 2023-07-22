Energiser Investments plc (ENGI.L) (LON:ENGI) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.65

Shares of Energiser Investments plc (ENGI.L) (LON:ENGI – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.65 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.61 ($0.01). Energiser Investments plc (ENGI.L) shares last traded at GBX 0.65 ($0.01), with a volume of 1,600,030 shares.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.65 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.65 million and a P/E ratio of -6.50.

Energiser Investments plc is a venture capital firm specializing in growth companies, real estate, whole loan or mezzanine finance in acquisition or development situations. The firm seeks to invest in technology sector, real estate sector. It also invests directly in short term secured real estate debt for durations of up to 36 months.

