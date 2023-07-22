Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Price Target Cut to $40.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Barclays from $42.00 to $40.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.34% from the company’s previous close.

ENR has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Energizer from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Energizer from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.17.

Shares of Energizer stock opened at $33.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.01, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.33. Energizer has a twelve month low of $24.81 and a twelve month high of $37.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Energizer ( NYSE:ENR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $684.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.30 million. Energizer had a negative net margin of 7.46% and a positive return on equity of 93.37%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Energizer will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ENR. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Energizer by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,622,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,512,000 after buying an additional 143,616 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Energizer by 2.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,547,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,738,000 after buying an additional 195,988 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Energizer by 32.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,328,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,606,000 after buying an additional 1,537,008 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Energizer by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,443,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,521,000 after buying an additional 75,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Energizer by 1.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,352,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,647,000 after buying an additional 36,644 shares during the last quarter. 83.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

