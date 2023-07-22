Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Shares Gap Up to $66.98

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $66.98, but opened at $70.28. Equity LifeStyle Properties shares last traded at $69.70, with a volume of 696,458 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on ELS. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.50 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $79.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.64.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Up 1.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Dividend Announcement

Equity LifeStyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $370.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.08 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 19.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.447 per share. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is 116.99%.

Institutional Trading of Equity LifeStyle Properties

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ELS. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 314.8% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3,668.8% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

(Get Free Report)

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of April 17, 2023, we own or have an interest in 450 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 171,477 sites.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.