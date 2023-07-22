EULAV Asset Management Has $5.08 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

EULAV Asset Management decreased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 27.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,025 shares during the quarter. EULAV Asset Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 105,652.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 98,000,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,141,876,000 after buying an additional 97,907,897 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $3,894,646,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 71.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,484,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,087,917,000 after purchasing an additional 12,654,947 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,049,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,918,506,000 after purchasing an additional 8,088,433 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $556,791,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on JPM shares. Citigroup downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.65.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $154.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $101.28 and a 12 month high of $156.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.56. The stock has a market cap of $452.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.75. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 23.45%. The business had revenue of $42.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.49 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 25.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $167,424.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,083,461.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,240 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $167,424.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,083,461.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total value of $15,447,085.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 566,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,026,773.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,861 shares of company stock valued at $19,858,275 in the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

