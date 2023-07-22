Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Shares Purchased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 380 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $1,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEFT. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Euronet Worldwide by 127.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 404 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Euronet Worldwide by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in Euronet Worldwide by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Euronet Worldwide news, CEO Michael J. Brown sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total transaction of $6,034,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,487,361 shares in the company, valued at $179,509,599.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Euronet Worldwide Trading Down 0.5 %

A number of research firms have issued reports on EEFT. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.88.

NASDAQ:EEFT opened at $116.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $71.60 and a one year high of $121.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.74. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06 and a beta of 1.33.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.08). Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 25.83% and a net margin of 7.15%. The business had revenue of $787.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.46 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer.The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

Further Reading

