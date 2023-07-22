Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) Shares Bought by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio increased its stake in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Extreme Networks were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EXTR. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Extreme Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Extreme Networks by 389.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 3,551 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Extreme Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Extreme Networks by 93.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the period. 86.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Extreme Networks in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Extreme Networks in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Extreme Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Extreme Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Extreme Networks Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EXTR opened at $27.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 63.00 and a beta of 2.01. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.60 and a 12-month high of $28.60.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $332.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.30 million. Extreme Networks had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 79.08%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Extreme Networks news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 167,587 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total value of $3,549,492.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 710,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,045,954.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 194,858 shares of company stock valued at $4,119,020 over the last 90 days. 3.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

