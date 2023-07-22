Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Acquired by Simplicity Solutions LLC

Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 77.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,177 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,559 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth $268,570,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,092,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492,722 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 816.9% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,983,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766,818 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,249,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537,417 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,989,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,460 shares during the period. 77.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.53 per share, with a total value of $28,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,654,850.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 20,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total value of $1,123,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $393,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fastenal Price Performance

A number of brokerages recently commented on FAST. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Fastenal in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Fastenal from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com cut Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Fastenal from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Stephens cut Fastenal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.67.

Shares of NASDAQ FAST opened at $58.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 4.26. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $43.73 and a fifty-two week high of $59.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.20 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.51.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 15.52%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Fastenal’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 27th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.07%.

Fastenal Profile

(Free Report)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Articles

