Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,602 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $14,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the first quarter valued at $1,481,079,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $728,764,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,514,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $456,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,535 shares in the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd raised its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 3,864,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $390,499,000 after acquiring an additional 599,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 62.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,330,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,432,000 after acquiring an additional 512,382 shares in the last quarter. 86.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FRT shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $117.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $127.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.50.

Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $103.25 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a one year low of $85.27 and a one year high of $115.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.11%.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

