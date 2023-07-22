Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR) Sets New 12-Month High at $42.81

Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $42.81 and last traded at $42.81, with a volume of 1682 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $42.70.

Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $550.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.07 and a 200-day moving average of $40.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 89,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,995,000 after buying an additional 8,154 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates during the 1st quarter worth $296,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 101,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,508,000 after buying an additional 33,778 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates during the 1st quarter worth $3,262,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 13,136.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 65,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,899,000 after buying an additional 64,632 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates Company Profile

The Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (FDRR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Dividend for Rising Rates index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies in developed nations that exhibit strong dividend characteristics and have a positive correlation to increasing 10-year US Treasury yields.

