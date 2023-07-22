First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. trimmed its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 688 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 50,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 21,195 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $912,000. J Arnold Wealth Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Quantum Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 26,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares during the period. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $310,000.

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF stock opened at $27.74 on Friday. First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF has a twelve month low of $22.85 and a twelve month high of $31.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.39.

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th were given a $0.4157 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th.

The First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (FTXN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Smart Oil & Gas index. The fund tracks an index composed of 50 US oil and gas companies. Holdings are selected by liquidity and weighted based on volatility, value and growth factors. FTXN was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

