First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) Shares Bought by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 7.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,599 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,697,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,407,000 after buying an additional 717,300 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 159.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,091,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,442,000 after buying an additional 670,673 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 259.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 839,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,396,000 after purchasing an additional 605,692 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,395,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,348,000 after purchasing an additional 334,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 1,789.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 341,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,517,000 after purchasing an additional 323,410 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF alerts:

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SDVY opened at $29.45 on Friday. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a one year low of $22.77 and a one year high of $29.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.54.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Increases Dividend

About First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.2077 per share. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. This is a boost from First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.