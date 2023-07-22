FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lowered its position in shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $1,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after buying an additional 7,444 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in FirstCash by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 35,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in FirstCash in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,700,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in FirstCash by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in FirstCash by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 53,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at FirstCash

In other news, SVP Raul Ramos sold 30,050 shares of FirstCash stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.87, for a total transaction of $3,091,243.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,304,288. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 1,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.08, for a total value of $141,137.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,020,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $688,551,416.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Raul Ramos sold 30,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.87, for a total transaction of $3,091,243.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,304,288. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 49,039 shares of company stock valued at $5,039,390. Insiders own 18.08% of the company’s stock.

FirstCash Price Performance

FirstCash stock opened at $97.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.65. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.43 and a 12-month high of $105.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $762.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.49 million. FirstCash had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 13.38%. Equities analysts expect that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FirstCash Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FCFS has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of FirstCash from $90.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of FirstCash from $91.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of FirstCash from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of FirstCash from $108.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.00.

FirstCash Profile

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

