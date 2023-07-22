FirstGroup (LON:FGP) Sets New 12-Month High at $150.00

FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 150 ($1.96) and last traded at GBX 145.30 ($1.90), with a volume of 154067 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 144.90 ($1.89).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FGP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on FirstGroup from GBX 131 ($1.71) to GBX 148 ($1.94) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.22) price target on shares of FirstGroup in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of FirstGroup from GBX 130 ($1.70) to GBX 170 ($2.22) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 159.20 ($2.08).

FirstGroup Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 133.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 116.89. The stock has a market cap of £1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,498.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 275.31.

FirstGroup Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at FirstGroup

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.90 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a yield of 2.44%. This is an increase from FirstGroup’s previous dividend of $0.90. FirstGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,000.00%.

In other news, insider Ryan Mangold sold 816,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 139 ($1.82), for a total transaction of £1,135,281.11 ($1,484,415.68). Insiders own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

About FirstGroup

FirstGroup plc provides public transport services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through First Bus and First Rail segments. The First Bus segment offers local bus services with a fleet of approximately 4,900 buses in the United Kingdom. The First Rail segment operates a passenger rail network that provides long-distance, commuter, regional, and sleeper services through a portfolio of Great Western Railway, South Western Railway, TransPennine Express, and Avanti West Coast franchises; and hull trains and Lumos.

