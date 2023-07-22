FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Shares Sold by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC cut its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.6% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 471.7% in the first quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 2,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 2,349 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the first quarter worth about $301,000. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 38.1% in the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 9.1% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 27,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,815,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the period. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FLT opened at $252.44 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $243.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $219.76. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.69 and a 12-month high of $263.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.11. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 44.25% and a net margin of 26.88%. The firm had revenue of $901.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $881.03 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 15.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FLT shares. Bank of America increased their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $288.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Mizuho increased their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. TheStreet raised FLEETCOR Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com raised FLEETCOR Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on FLEETCOR Technologies in a report on Friday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FLEETCOR Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.38.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

