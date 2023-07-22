Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) General Counsel Peter Butterfield Sells 11,232 Shares

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) General Counsel Peter Butterfield sold 11,232 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.21, for a total transaction of $373,014.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 109,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,637,192.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Peter Butterfield also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Flywire alerts:

On Monday, June 5th, Peter Butterfield sold 1,329 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total transaction of $41,597.70.

On Thursday, May 18th, Peter Butterfield sold 11,232 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total transaction of $343,811.52.

Flywire Stock Performance

FLYW stock opened at $33.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.13 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.47. Flywire Co. has a 52 week low of $17.16 and a 52 week high of $33.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flywire

Flywire ( NASDAQ:FLYW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $89.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.69 million. Flywire had a negative net margin of 10.30% and a negative return on equity of 6.89%. Sell-side analysts predict that Flywire Co. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Flywire by 29.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,281,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,222 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Flywire by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,709,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,722,000 after purchasing an additional 488,622 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Flywire by 20.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,680,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,512,000 after purchasing an additional 624,918 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Flywire by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,566,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,797,000 after purchasing an additional 653,610 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in shares of Flywire by 438.7% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,456,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,717 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FLYW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Flywire from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Flywire from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Flywire in a report on Friday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Flywire from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Flywire from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.55.

About Flywire

(Get Free Report)

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flywire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flywire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.