Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) Hits New 12-Month High at $25.99

Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.99 and last traded at $25.13, with a volume of 26128 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FOR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Forestar Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Forestar Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Forestar Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Forestar Group from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th.

Forestar Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.79. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Forestar Group

Forestar Group ( NYSE:FOR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.16. Forestar Group had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $301.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Forestar Group Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Forestar Group news, Director G.F. (Rick) Ringler III sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total transaction of $40,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146,212.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Forestar Group

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Forestar Group by 7.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,017 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Forestar Group by 67.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,489 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 31,567 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Forestar Group by 5.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 104,101 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 5,604 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Forestar Group by 55.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 45,703 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 16,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Forestar Group by 56.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,949 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,966 shares in the last quarter. 35.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forestar Group Company Profile

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to local, regional, and national homebuilders. The company is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

Further Reading

