Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) Hits New 12-Month High at $25.99

Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.99 and last traded at $25.13, with a volume of 26128 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.91.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
FOR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Forestar Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Forestar Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Forestar Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Forestar Group from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th.
Forestar Group Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.79. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.63.
Insider Buying and Selling at Forestar Group
In other Forestar Group news, Director G.F. (Rick) Ringler III sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total transaction of $40,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146,212.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Forestar Group
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Forestar Group by 7.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,017 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Forestar Group by 67.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,489 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 31,567 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Forestar Group by 5.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 104,101 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 5,604 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Forestar Group by 55.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 45,703 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 16,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Forestar Group by 56.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,949 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,966 shares in the last quarter. 35.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Forestar Group Company Profile
Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to local, regional, and national homebuilders. The company is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.
