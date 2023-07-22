Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN) Given New $72.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 0.67% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FBIN. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.09.

Shares of NYSE FBIN opened at $71.52 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.50 and its 200-day moving average is $63.27. The stock has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.54. Fortune Brands Innovations has a twelve month low of $49.51 and a twelve month high of $74.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Fortune Brands Innovations ( NYSE:FBIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.10. Fortune Brands Innovations had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 26.73%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Fortune Brands Innovations will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Fortune Brands Innovations news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 4,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.78, for a total value of $318,046.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,290,130.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. DnB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,392,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,757,000. 86.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Water Innovations; and Outdoors & Security. The Water Innovations segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, and Shaws brands.

