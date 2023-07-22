Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Shares Bought by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio increased its stake in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Free Report) by 229.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FELE. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 3,382.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Franklin Electric by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 79.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franklin Electric Price Performance

Shares of FELE opened at $105.59 on Friday. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.58 and a 12 month high of $107.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.31. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.99.

Franklin Electric Announces Dividend

Franklin Electric ( NASDAQ:FELE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $484.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.26 million. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 18.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.79%.

Insider Transactions at Franklin Electric

In related news, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total value of $847,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,822,175.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total value of $847,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,035 shares in the company, valued at $15,822,175.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total value of $116,425.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,078,654.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,040 shares of company stock worth $3,996,332. Company insiders own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on FELE shares. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Franklin Electric in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Franklin Electric in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Franklin Electric in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (up from $85.00) on shares of Franklin Electric in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.50.

About Franklin Electric



Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.



