Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. trimmed its stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,135 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 638 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 39,762 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 26,299 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,729 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,586 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,884 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. 46.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BEN. Bank of America decreased their target price on Franklin Resources from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Franklin Resources from $25.50 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Franklin Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.55.

Insider Transactions at Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources Stock Performance

In other news, insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 2,465,483 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.14 per share, with a total value of $24,999,997.62. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,955,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,248,597.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BEN stock opened at $29.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.60. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.24 and a 12-month high of $34.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 10.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Franklin Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.29%.

Franklin Resources Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

