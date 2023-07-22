Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Research Coverage Started at UBS Group

Research analysts at UBS Group began coverage on shares of Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 23.75% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Freshworks in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Freshworks from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, FBN Securities assumed coverage on Freshworks in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Freshworks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.30.

Freshworks Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ FRSH opened at $16.97 on Thursday. Freshworks has a twelve month low of $11.51 and a twelve month high of $18.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of -21.76 and a beta of 0.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Freshworks

Freshworks ( NASDAQ:FRSH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. Freshworks had a negative return on equity of 20.67% and a negative net margin of 43.32%. The firm had revenue of $137.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.08 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Freshworks will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Freshworks news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 25,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.76, for a total transaction of $397,341.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 133,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,101,233.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Freshworks news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 25,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.76, for a total transaction of $397,341.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 133,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,101,233.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Zachary Nelson sold 8,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $105,918.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,848.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,914 shares of company stock valued at $1,338,545 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 26.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Freshworks

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FRSH. Amansa Capital PTE. LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Freshworks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,846,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Freshworks by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,599,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,415,000 after buying an additional 3,460,129 shares in the last quarter. WestBridge Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Freshworks by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. WestBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 13,764,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,474,000 after buying an additional 2,893,759 shares in the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freshworks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,883,000. Finally, Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd raised its stake in shares of Freshworks by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 12,871,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,334,000 after buying an additional 1,275,200 shares in the last quarter. 46.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Freshworks

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshdesk Support Desk that enables businesses to delight their customers at every service engagement touchpoint across traditional channels, including email, and modern channels, such as messaging and social media; Freshdesk Contact Center that offers agents with cloud-based telephony system to connect with customers that supports complex call-flows, number and call management, IVR, and routing needs, as well as live dashboard and reports; and Freshdesk Customer Success, which helps customer success managers at business to business (B2B) subscription companies.

